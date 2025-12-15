The final trailer for The Housemaid begins as Amanda Seyfried screams in her car.

Viewers then see police entering her home, Sydney Sweeney holding pliers while covered in blood, and an apparent funeral scene.

The film, which is adapted from Freida McFadden's book of the same name, follows Millie (Sweeney) after she takes a job as a housemaid for Seyfried's Nina.

"Would you like to see what you're getting yourself into?" Nina asks Millie in the clip released Monday.

As the trailer continues, Nina's behavior becomes more erratic, and the job "quickly unravels into something far more dangerous -- a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal and power," per an official synopsis.

Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins also star in the film, which is directed by Paul Feig

The Housemaid arrives in theaters Friday.