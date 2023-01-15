Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Coolidge and RRR were early winners at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Seyfried earned the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie honor for The Dropout, while Jennifer Coolidge won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The White Lotus.

RRR was voted Best Foreign Language Film.

The Critics Choice Association presents the prizes to honor achievements in film and television.

Actress and comedian Chelsea Handler is hosting the event at the Fairmont Century Hotel. It is airing on The CW.

Everything Everywhere All at Once tops the film nominees with 14 nominations, including Best Picture, while Abbott Elementary leads the TV nominees with six nominations, including Best Comedy Series.

Singer and actress Janelle Monae will receive the seventh annual See Her award.