Allison Holker is honoring her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, on his birthday.

Holker, a professional dancer who came to fame on So You Think You Can Dance, paid tribute to Boss in a post Friday on what would have been his 41st birthday.

Holker shared photos on Instagram of herself visiting Boss' grave with their children, Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. She also included a family photo with Boss.

"We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us," Holker captioned the post. "We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together. We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day."

"Happy birthday my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!"

Boss, a professional dancer and fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum who also worked as a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022.

DeGeneres showed her support for Holker in the comments of her post.

"It's a beautiful day. Sending you all so much love," DeGeneres wrote.

Holker said in an interview with Today in May that she is "still shocked" by Boss' death.

"I still feel like I'm the rest of the world where I'm still shocked," the star said.

"No one's ready for that moment," she added of her husband's death. "There's no one that saw this coming. No one."

Holker said she was unaware of Boss' mental health struggles prior to his death.

"He wanted to be the strong one for everyone, and I think that was a little scary for him to think that he might need to ask for help," Holker said.

"People say a lot, like, 'What were the signs?' He was so much love and light. He really wanted to be everyone's Superman -- he said that a lot," she shared. "He could hold so much for people, and I do think it was hard for him to process that at the end."

Holker and Boss met in So You Think You Can Dance Season 7 and married in December 2013.