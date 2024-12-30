Musician Allen Toussaint will be featured on the 48th Black Heritage Stamp, which makes its debut next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A prolific pianist, singer, songwriter, composer, arranger and producer, Toussaint left an indelible mark on New Orleans music and beyond," a U.S. Postal Service press release states. "...From classic songs such as 'Fortune Teller' and 'Southern Nights' to his behind-the-scenes work, Toussaint's influence continues to resonate globally."

Toissant has been inducted into several halls of fame, including Blues (2012), Songwriters (2011), Louisiana Music (2009) and Rock & Roll (1998), the release continues.

He was given a Medal of Arts in 2013, about two years before his death.

The "Commemorative Forever Stamp First-Day-of-Issue Ceremony" takes place Jan. 30 at 12:00 p.m. EST.