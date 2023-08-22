All Rise will end with Season 3 on OWN.

The legal drama has been canceled and will conclude with a final 10 episodes, OWN confirmed in a press release Tuesday.

All Rise gives "an intimate look into the lives of those working within the justice system in a bustling Los Angeles courthouse. The series follows Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The new episodes open in the wake of "the events of the dangerous Smash and Grab case, which left the courthouse in chaos and many lives in balance."

The cast also includes Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watskins, Ruthie Ann Miles as Sherri Kansky, Lindsay Mendez as Sar Castillo, Lindsey Gort as Amy Quinn and Marg Helgenberger as Lisa Benner.

"We are extremely proud of the positive impact All Rise has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters," OWN president Tina Perry said. "We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series."

All Rise originally premiered on CBS in 2019 and moved to OWN for Season 3 following its cancellation. Season 3, Part 1 premiered on OWN in June 2022.

Missick, Dee Harris-Lawrence, Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein executive produce the show.

The final episodes of All Rise will premiere Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on OWN.