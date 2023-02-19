'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins big at the BAFTAs
UPI News Service, 02/19/2023
All Quiet on the Western Front won seven BAFTA Awards, including Best Film, at a ceremony in London on Sunday.
The German-language World War I movie also scored the prizes for Best Director for Edward Berger, Best Film Not in the English Language, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score and Best Sound.
