All Quiet on the Western Front won seven BAFTA Awards, including Best Film, at a ceremony in London on Sunday.

The German-language World War I movie also scored the prizes for Best Director for Edward Berger, Best Film Not in the English Language, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score and Best Sound.

Cate Blanchett was named Best Leading Actress for Tar, while Austin Butler earned the Best Leading Actor honor for Elvis.

The Banshees of Inisherin co-stars Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan won Best Supporting Actress and Actor, respectively.

Aftersun director Charlotte Wells won the trophy for Outstanding Debut and Death on the Nile, Sex Education and Emily actress Emma Mackey won the EE Rising Star Award.