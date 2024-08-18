Alien: Romulus is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $41.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Deadpool & Wolverine with $29 million, followed by It Ends with Us at No. 3 with $24 million, Twisters at No. 4 with $9.8 million and Coraline at No. 5 with $8.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Despicable Me 4 at No. 6 with $6 million, Trap at No. 7 with $3.4 million, Inside Out 2 at No. 8 with $3.2 million, Stree 2 at No. 9 with $2.6 million and Borderlands at No. 10 with $2.4 million.