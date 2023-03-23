Alicia Silverstone, Jaeden Martell, The Kid Laroi joining disaster comedy movie 'Y2K'
UPI News Service, 03/23/2023
Fresh from their Oscars domination with the film Everything Everywhere All At Once, which won Oscars across three major acting categories as well as Best Picture, A24 has announced the cast of their next project.
Slated as a disaster comedy, Y2K adds Alicia Silverstone, Jaeden Martell (It) Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), and Australian rapper The Kid Laroi to its cast, among others. A24 is backing the film and will handle its worldwide release.
Other actors announced are Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Mason Gooding (Scream VI) Tim Heidecker (Us), Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things), Miles Robbins (Blockers), Fred Hechinger (Fear Street Trilogy) and Daniel Zolghadri (Funny Pages).
Kyle Mooney of SNL fame will direct a script from Evan Winter. Y2K takes place in 1999, when two high school buddies (Dennison, Martell) decide to crash a big millennium party. The dawning of the new year presumably brings the reason why it's being called a disaster comedy.
A24 has more in the works coming soon. Anne Hathaway will portray a pop star along with Michaela Cole in Mother Mary with Green Knight director David Lowery writing and directing. On April 24, Joaquin Phoenix stars in Beau is Afraid coming to theaters on April 21.
