Fresh from their Oscars domination with the film Everything Everywhere All At Once, which won Oscars across three major acting categories as well as Best Picture, A24 has announced the cast of their next project.

Slated as a disaster comedy, Y2K adds Alicia Silverstone , Jaeden Martell (It) Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), and Australian rapper The Kid Laroi to its cast, among others. A24 is backing the film and will handle its worldwide release.

Among Y2K's producers is Jonah Hill's Strong Baby, which was also behind the well-received Netflix documentary Stutz about Hill's therapist, Dr. Phil Stutz. Strong Baby was also the producer on the Kenya Barris Netflix movie You People starring Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis Dreyfus, David Duchovny and Nia Long.

Other actors announced are Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Mason Gooding (Scream VI) Tim Heidecker (Us), Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things), Miles Robbins (Blockers), Fred Hechinger (Fear Street Trilogy) and Daniel Zolghadri (Funny Pages).

Kyle Mooney of SNL fame will direct a script from Evan Winter. Y2K takes place in 1999, when two high school buddies (Dennison, Martell) decide to crash a big millennium party. The dawning of the new year presumably brings the reason why it's being called a disaster comedy.