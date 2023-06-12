Beloved entertainer Alfonso Ribeiro is set to host the 43rd annual edition of PBS' A Capitol Fourth concert in Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrating America's national Independence Day, the program will be broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on July 4.

Booked to perform are Chicago, Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle, Babyface, Maddie and Tae, Charles Esten, opera star Renee Fleming, cast members from A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, the Northwell Nurse Choir and the National Symphony Orchestra.

The Muppets of Sesame Street and several NASA astronauts are also slated to appear during the event, which will end with a spectacular fireworks display.

"Hosting this year's A Capitol Fourth is truly an honor," Ribeiro said in a statement Monday.

"The 4th of July is America's birthday and it means a lot to me to be able to celebrate along with my family at our nation's Capitol! So many great performers have appeared over the show's 43 years. I'm honored and excited that I get to carry on the tradition this year as your host."

The show will air on PBS, YouTube and www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth.