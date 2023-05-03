The 30-year-old actor and country music singer welcomed his first child, daughter Leni James, with his wife, Lauren Ludwig, on April 27.
Ludwig and Lauren Ludwig shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of themselves with their baby girl. In the caption, the couple said baby Leni was born four weeks early.
"Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early. Born 4/27/23 at 7:24am," Lauren Ludwig wrote. "@alexanderludwig was in another state filming and made it back just in time. A labor story for the books."
