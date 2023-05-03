Alexander Ludwig is a new dad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old actor and country music singer welcomed his first child, daughter Leni James, with his wife, Lauren Ludwig, on April 27.

Ludwig and Lauren Ludwig shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of themselves with their baby girl. In the caption, the couple said baby Leni was born four weeks early.

"Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early. Born 4/27/23 at 7:24am," Lauren Ludwig wrote. "@alexanderludwig was in another state filming and made it back just in time. A labor story for the books."

Actresses Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Greene and Anna Sophia Robb were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"DREAM TEAMMMMM," Hudgens wrote.

"Ohhhh I can't wait to hear when/if you share," Hudgens added. "Congratulations you two!! And then you were three."

"congratulations you three!!!!" Robb said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Ludwig and Lauren Ludwig got engaged in November 2021 and eloped in January 2021.

Ludwig is known for playing Seth in Race to Witch Mountain and Cato in The Hunger Games.