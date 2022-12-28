Alex Brightman has announced he suffered a concussion during a stage mishap last weekend and won't be back in Broadway's Beetlejuice until he gets the "all clear" from doctors.

The stage musical, which is based on the 1988 horror-comedy movie of the same name, is set to close on Jan. 8.

"I'm beyond frustrated, sad, and pained about this. Especially with so little time left. All I can do is rest. So that's what I'm doing," Brightman wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

"Go support the show. Go crazy for our understudies. Go have a great rest of the year. Hey, guys? Love you guys."

The show opened in April 2019, but was closed in 2020 for about two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.