Universal Pictures released the third and final trailer for Fast X on Monday. The film opens Friday in theaters.

The latest trailer focuses on new characters Aimes (Alan Ritchson) and Tess (Brie Larson). Aimes briefs Tess on Dom and co.'s previous nine exploits in a high tech briefing room with screens playing clips from the previous movies.

Previously featured action scenes are expanded, with Dom's Hoover Dam drive climaxing in a jump. Letty's fight with Cipher (Charlize Theron) now involves lasers.

Dante's plan involves the children of his enemies, and Mia is seen fighting off kidnappers while Jakob rescues Little B (Leo Abelo Perry) before Dante's men get to him.

Fast X also adds Rita Moreno to the cast as Dom's grandmother, who joins the family for a traditional Toretto barbecue.

UPI is screening Fast X this week for review on Wednesday.