Universal Pictures released the third and final trailer for Fast X on Monday. The film opens Friday in theaters.

Previous trailers revealed the film's villain Dante ( Jason Momoa ), the son of Fast Five villain Reyes. Dom ( Vin Diesel ) relies on his auto racing family including Letty ( Michelle Rodriguez ), Roman (Tyrese), Tej ( Ludacris ), Mia ( Jordana Brewster ) Han (Sung Kang), Shaw ( Jason Statham ) and Jakob ( John Cena ) to stop him.

The latest trailer focuses on new characters Aimes (Alan Ritchson) and Tess (Brie Larson). Aimes briefs Tess on Dom and co.'s previous nine exploits in a high tech briefing room with screens playing clips from the previous movies.

Previously featured action scenes are expanded, with Dom's Hoover Dam drive climaxing in a jump. Letty's fight with Cipher (Charlize Theron) now involves lasers.

Dante's plan involves the children of his enemies, and Mia is seen fighting off kidnappers while Jakob rescues Little B (Leo Abelo Perry) before Dante's men get to him.

Fast X also adds Rita Moreno to the cast as Dom's grandmother, who joins the family for a traditional Toretto barbecue.

UPI is screening Fast X this week for review on Wednesday.