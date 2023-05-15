The latest trailer focuses on new characters Aimes (Alan Ritchson) and Tess (Brie Larson). Aimes briefs Tess on Dom and co.'s previous nine exploits in a high tech briefing room with screens playing clips from the previous movies.
Previously featured action scenes are expanded, with Dom's Hoover Dam drive climaxing in a jump. Letty's fight with Cipher (Charlize Theron) now involves lasers.
Dante's plan involves the children of his enemies, and Mia is seen fighting off kidnappers while Jakob rescues Little B (Leo Abelo Perry) before Dante's men get to him.
Fast X also adds Rita Moreno to the cast as Dom's grandmother, who joins the family for a traditional Toretto barbecue.
UPI is screening Fast X this week for review on Wednesday.
