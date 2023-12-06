Fox announced the special M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television on Wednesday. The two-hour special will air Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. EST.Stars Alan Alda, Gary Burghoff, William Christopher, Jamie Farr, Mike Farrell, Wayne Rogers and Loretta Swit have given new interviews. So have Executive Producers Gene Reynolds and Burt Metcalfe.The special also includes archival interviews with the late Larry Linville, Harry Morgan, McLean Stevenson and David Ogden Stiers and writer\/producer Larry Gelbart.Based on the 1970 Robert Altman movie about American military medics during the Korean War, the series ran from 1972 - 1983. The series finale was the highest watched television episode at the time.John Scheinfeld directs and produces with Andy Kaplan.