Fox announced the special M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television on Wednesday. The two-hour special will air Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. EST.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special also includes archival interviews with the late Larry Linville, Harry Morgan, McLean Stevenson and David Ogden Stiers and writer/producer Larry Gelbart.

Based on the 1970 Robert Altman movie about American military medics during the Korean War, the series ran from 1972 - 1983. The series finale was the highest watched television episode at the time.

John Scheinfeld directs and produces with Andy Kaplan.