TV weatherman Al Roker returned to the Today show Tuesday, three weeks after undergoing total knee replacement surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's all good. It's good to see you guys," the 68-year-old star told the show's co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on his first day back in the New York studio where the show is taped.

"It's good to see you, folks," he added, gesturing toward the cameras.

Roker appeared via video on the May 15 episode of the program to give an update on his recovery from his second knee replacement surgery in two years.

"This one is a little more complicated because it was what they call a revision; it was a replacement of a replacement, so they had to take stuff out, put stuff in, so it was a bit of a bear," he said.

"So we've just been kind of hanging out and chilling out, not doing anything -- which I know a lot of people find hard to believe, but in fact, that is the case."

Roker was also hospitalized for two months in late 2022 due to other health issues, but returned to work in January.