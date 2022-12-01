Today weather anchor Al Roker is back in the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Today cast gave an update on Roker, 68, during Thursday's show after he was hospitalized once again following his release.

Roker missed the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, leaving Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin to host the event without him.

"It was wonderful hosting the celebration but of course we all wish that Al could have been with us. But due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," Kotb said Thursday. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him."

"Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all of the love and support and the well-wishes," she added. "Craig and I had a chance to FaceTime him from the parade and he gave us a big thumbs up."

Roker said in an Instagram post Nov. 18 that he was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs.

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon," he said at the time.

The weather anchor was released from the hospital on Thanksgiving but missed hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

People said Wednesday that Roker was rushed back to the hospital within 24 hours of his release.