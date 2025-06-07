British rock 'n' roll icon Rod Stewart has canceled six of his upcoming concerts while he recovers from the flu.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So sorry my friends," the "Maggie May" and "Forever Young" singer, 80, wrote on Instagram Saturday.

"I'm devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I'll be back on stage and will see you soon."

Stewart was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement honor at the American Music Awards show and is expected to perform in the "Legend" slot at the Glastonbury Music Festival later this month.