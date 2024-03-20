FX is giving a glimpse of American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two.

The network shared a trailer for the new episodes Wednesday featuring an introduction by series star Kim Kardashian

Delicate follows Anna (Emma Roberts), a rising actress struggling to conceive a child with her husband, Dex (Matt Czuchry). Anna learns she is in danger from a Satanic cult.

In the Part Two trailer, Anna's publicist Siobhan (Kardashian) promises to give the star the life of her dreams... at a cost. The pair are seen sharing a kiss after Anna vows to "give up anything."

Siobhan is later seen slapping Anna after the actress suggest quitting. Siobhan torments Anna, leading Anna to call her a "monster."

"Oh, no, babe. I am so much worse," Siobhan responds.

Delicate Part Two premieres April 3 on FX and will stream on Hulu.

Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Denis O'Hare and Cara Delevingne also star.

