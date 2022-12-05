Director Charlotte Wells' debut Aftersun won Best Feature Film at this year's 25th British Independent Film Awards. The A24 coming-of-age film follows a father-daughter relationship over a twenty-year span and stars Frankie Corio as Sophie, an 11-year-old girl who takes an impactful vacation to Turkey with her father (Paul Mescal). Wells also took home the award for Best Director and Best Debut Director.

Hosted by Ben Bailey Smith in a ceremony at Old Billingsgate, the BIFA Awards has honored the best of British independent film since it was founded in 1998.

This latest honor follows Wells' win as Breakthrough Director at the Gotham Awards.

This year, the BIFA Awards announced gender-neutral categories for the first time in its 25-year history. Letitia Wright of Black Panther and Tamara Lawrence were honored for their work in The Silent Twins, the first award granted in the new Best Joint Performance Category.

The Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor Awards went to Rosie McEwen and Kerrie Hayes for their roles in Blue Jean. Georgia Oakley, the screenwriter for Blue Jean won the Best Debut Screenplay Award. Top film honors went to the Sinead O'Connor documentary feature Nothing Compares for Best Documentary and the top International Independent Film was Joachim Trier's The Worst Person in the World, out of Norway.

The full list of winners:

The Richard Harris Award For Outstanding Contribution By An Actor To British Film -Samantha Morton

The Special Jury Prize - Open Door

Best British Independent Film - Aftersun

Best Director Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Best Screenplay Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Lead Performance - Rosy McEwen, Blue Jean

Best Supporting Performance - Kerrie Hayes, Blue Jean

Best Joint Lead Performance -Tamara Lawrance, Letitia Wright - The Silent Twins

Best Ensemble Performance - Our River... Our Sky ensemble, including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, Siham Mustafa

Breakthrough Performance - Safia Oakley-Green, The Origin

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director), Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Debut Director Feature Documentary - Kathryn Ferguson, Nothing Compares

Breakthrough Producer, Nadira Murray, Winners, also produced by Paul Welsh

Best Debut Screenwriter - Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean

The Raindance Discovery Award - Winners, Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh

Best Feature Documentary - Nothing Compares, Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie

Best British Short Film - Too Rough, Sean Li¬onadh, Ross Mckenzie, Alfredo Covelli

Best International Independent Film - The Worst Person In The World, Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm

Best Casting - Shaheen Baig, Blue Jean

Best Costume Design - Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Best Cinematography - Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Best Editing - Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Best Original Music - Matthew Herbert, The Wonder

Best Effects - David Simpson, Men

Best Sound - Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand, Cassandra Rutledge, Flux Gourmet

Best Make-Up& Hair Design - Eugene Souleiman, Scarlett O'Connell, Medusa Deluxe

Best Music Supervision - Lucy Bright, Aftersun

Best Production Design - Helen Scott, Living