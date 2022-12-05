'Aftersun,' Letitia Wright take top honors at British Independent Film Awards
UPI News Service, 12/05/2022
Director Charlotte Wells' debut Aftersun won Best Feature Film at this year's 25th British Independent Film Awards. The A24 coming-of-age film follows a father-daughter relationship over a twenty-year span and stars Frankie Corio as Sophie, an 11-year-old girl who takes an impactful vacation to Turkey with her father (Paul Mescal). Wells also took home the award for Best Director and Best Debut Director.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hosted by Ben Bailey Smith in a ceremony at Old Billingsgate, the BIFA Awards has honored the best of British independent film since it was founded in 1998.
This latest honor follows Wells' win as Breakthrough Director at the Gotham Awards.
This year, the BIFA Awards announced gender-neutral categories for the first time in its 25-year history. Letitia Wright of Black Panther and Tamara Lawrence were honored for their work in The Silent Twins, the first award granted in the new Best Joint Performance Category.
The Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor Awards went to Rosie McEwen and Kerrie Hayes for their roles in Blue Jean. Georgia Oakley, the screenwriter for Blue Jean won the Best Debut Screenplay Award. Top film honors went to the Sinead O'Connor documentary feature Nothing Compares for Best Documentary and the top International Independent Film was Joachim Trier's The Worst Person in the World, out of Norway.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.