Madonna has postponed her "Celebration" tour after experiencing a bacterial infection, according to her manager, Guy Oseary.

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all our commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday.

The Celebration Tour was supposed to start with a July 15th concert Vancouver's Roger's Arena before moving on to the U.S. with two back-to-back dates at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on July 18 and 19.

Madonna had planned on playing several decades worth of hits on the tour.

Oseary seemed to suggest tour dates would be rescheduled.

"We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," Oseary wrote.

The tour was reportedly on track to make over $100 million for the singer.