Aerosmith is going on tour for a final time.

The rock band announced the Peace Out farewell tour on Monday.

Aerosmith will kick off the tour Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and bring the venture to a close Jan. 26, 2024 in Montreal. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Black Crowes will join the tour as a special guest.

Aerosmith announced the tour with a video in a "breaking news" format. The clip featured Eminem, Slash, Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, Ringo Starr and other celebrities reacting to news of the band's farewell.

"It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives," Aerosmith said in a statement.

Aerosmith was formed in Boston in 1970. The group has since released 15 albums, including its most recent, Music from Another Dimension, in 2012.