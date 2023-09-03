Iconic rock band Aerosmith kicked off its Peace Out farewell concert tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Musicians Steve Tyler, Joe Perry , Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford -- who have been touring for more than 50 years -- played 18 songs over the course of two hours.

The set list included renditions of "Dream On," "Rag Doll," "Back in the Saddle," "Love in an Elevator," "Adam's Apple," "Janie's Got a Gun," "Cryin'," "Seasons of Winter," "Rats in the Cellar," "Walk This Way" and "I Don't Want To Miss a Thing."

The Black Crowes -- who opened for Aerosmith at a 1990 Philly concert -- were special guests at Saturday's show, performing for about 45 minutes their own hits like "She Talks to Angels."

Aerosmith's 40-date North American tour will include stops at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena and their hometown of Boston for New Year's Eve 2023.

The band also recently released a super deluxe edition of its Greatest Hits album, featuring 44 beloved tracks.