Adam Levine says he "crossed the line" by sending "inappropriate" messages to a woman outside his marriage but did not have an affair.

The 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman denied cheating on his wife, model Behati Prinsloo , in a post Tuesday on Instagram Stories after Instagram model Sumner Stroh said they had a year-long affair.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," Levine wrote. "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," he said. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Stroh made the allegations in a TikTok video Monday.

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," she said. "At the time, I was young, I was naive and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."

Stroh shared screenshots of purported Instagram messages from Levine and said they were "seeing each other for about a year" before they stopped talking "over a period of months." She said Levine then came back into her life by sending her a message in June.

"OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," the message reads.

News broke Sept. 6 that Levine and Prinsloo are expecting their third child together. The couple married in July 2014 and have two daughters, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.