Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges have a baby on the way.

The 39-year-old actor and 31-year-old actress announced Monday that they are expecting their first child.

Devine shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Bridges standing back-to-back while holding their bellies.

"Look we're pregnant! Well, I'm just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby! Obviously, very exciting stuff! This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn't use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me," he captioned the post.

Devine and Bridges started dating in 2015 after meeting on the set of The Final Girls and married in October 2021.

Devine is known for playing Bumper in the Pitch Perfect films and Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, which was canceled in September amid the writers and actors strikes. He also co-created and starred on Workaholics.

Bridges played Dana Turner in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam and Sydney Driscoll on Pretty Little Liars.