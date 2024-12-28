Actress, supermodel and UNICEF ambassador Dayle Haddon has died at the Pennsylvania home of her daughter, journalist Ryan Haddon, and son-in-law, actor Marc Blucas, officials said.

CBS News reported that Dayle Haddon, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene Friday and a 76-year-old unconscious man was hospitalized after a suspected carbon monoxide leak at the 18th-century house in Bucks County.

"Preliminary investigation is showing that a heating unit malfunctioned exposing a large amount of carbon monoxide within the carriage house," Solebury Township Police Detective Sgt. Jonathan Koretzky.

Deadline said Dayle Haddon appeared on the covers of Vogue and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and twice was named in Harper's Bazaar's list of 10 Most Beautiful Women.

Her film credits include The World's Greatest Athlete, Cheaters, Madame Claude, North Dallas Forty, Desert Chase, Cyborg and Bullets Over Broadway

It is unclear whether Blucas or his wife, a life coach and hypnotherapist, were home at the time of the incident.

Blucas is well-known for his roles in several Hallmark movies, as well as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Necessary Roughness, First Daughter and Blue Bloods.

Ryan Haddon previously was married to actor Christian Slater. They share two children.