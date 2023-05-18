Sony Pictures released new character posters for the animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Thursday. The film opens June 2 in theaters.

The collection of seven posters includes new characters in the sequel. There is a Spider-Cat who gets his own poster, and young May Day who appears in a poster with Peter Parker (voice of Jake Johnson ).

Spot, a character in a white suit with black spots, appears to be reaching for Mile Morales (voice of Shameik Moore). New characters Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) and Jessica Drew (Issa Rae) also get their own posters.

Returning Miles and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) also get posters, with Gwen launching herself with webs and Miles standing at attention.

2018's Into the Spider-Verse introduced a multi-verse of Spider-Men and the origin of Miles. The film won the Oscar for Best Animated Film.

The sequel sees Miles growing up and visiting more alternate universes with alternate Spider-Men, and villains. A third film is also on the way.