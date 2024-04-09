ACM Awards: Luke Combs, Megan Moroney lead nominations
UPI News Service, 04/09/2024
The Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions have announced the nominations for the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Luke Combs leads this year's nominees with eight nods, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Gettin' Old.
Megan Moroney follows with six nominations, including Female Artist of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Tennessee Orange."
Morgan Wallen also has six nominations, while Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson have five nominations each. Jelly Roll, a first time ACM Award nominee, and Jordan Davis are both up for four awards.
The 59th annual ACM Awards will be held May 16 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and stream live at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.
Coverage of the official ACM Red Carpet will begin at 7 p.m. on Prime Video, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Amazon Live.
The ACM Awards celebrates country music's biggest stars and emerging talent.
The ACM Awards nominations include:
