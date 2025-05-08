The Academy of Country Music Awards return Thursday in Frisco, Texas.

Reba McEntire will host the 60th annual ceremony, which airs on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EDT.

She also joins Clint Black, Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, LeAnn Rimes and Sugarland for a 12-minute medley of ACM Songs of the Year to open the show.

Ella Langley leads the nominees with eight nominations, followed by Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, who have six nods apiece.

How to Watch

Participants

McEntire marks her 18th year as ACM Awards host, and will also take the stage as a performer.

Presenters include Shelton, Carly Pearce, Black, Crystal Gayle, ERNEST, Gabby Barrett, Gretchen Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, Jordan Davis, Lionel Richie, Little Big town, Martina McBride, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Rita Wilson, Sara Evan, The Oak Ridge Boys, Chase Elliott, Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton.

Keith Urban will be feted with the ACM Triple Crown Award.

Nominations

Langley is up for eight awards including Female Artist of the Year, while Johnson, Wallen and Wilson could each potentially earn six honors.

Other music artists up for Female Artist of the Year include Ballerini, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and Wilson.