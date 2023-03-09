The 95th Academy Awards will air live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Also known as The Oscars, the Academy Awards recognizes excellence in film for 2022.

Everything Everywhere All At Once -- which has been sweeping the awards season with wins at the SAG Awards, BAFTAs, Golden Globes, Independent Spirit Awards and more -- has been nominated for a leading 11 Oscars.

How to watch

The Academy Awards will air live Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC, ABC.com or the ABC app. Other options include YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Fubo TV. Plus it will air the next day on the Hulu app.

Red carpet coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. EDT on ABC, ABC.com and the ABC app.

Participants

Jimmy Kimmel will host the awards for the third time -- he also hosted in 2017 and 2018.

Performers

Grammy-winning singer Lenny Kravitz will perform during the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars gala.

Most of the Best Song nominees will perform during the show. This includes Rihanna, who will sing "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren, who will team up for "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who will perform "Naatu Naatu" from RRR.

In addition, Best Supporting Actress nominee Stephanie Hsu will fill in for singer Mitski during the performance for the Everything Everywhere All at Once song "This Is A Life," with David Byrne and Son Lux.

Nominees

Here are the nominees for a few of the biggest awards of the night.

Best Picture nominees include: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

Best Actress nominees include: Cate Blanchett for Tar, Ana De Armas for Blonde, Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Best Actor nominees include: Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Paul Mescal for Aftersun and Bill Nighy for Living.

Best Supporting Actress nominees include: Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hong Chau for The Whale, Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin, Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once and Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Best Supporting Actor nominees include: Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin, Brian Tyree Henry for The Causeway, Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans, Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin and Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Best Director nominees include: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Todd Field for Tar, Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, Ruben i–stlund for Triangle of Sadness and Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans.