AC\/DC is taking its Power Up Tour to North America beginning April 10.The Australian rock band reunited in 2020 and released its Power Up album that same year, after navigating several challenges.Malcom Young, who helped create AC\/DC in 1973, died in 2017 following a battle with dementia. His nephew, Stevie Young, took his place in 2014.Drummer Phil Rudd, meanwhile, ran into trouble in 2015. He faced charges related to illegal drug possession and threatening his employee.He was replaced in 2023 by Matt Laug, Billboard reports, while bass guitarist Cliff Williams, who retired in 2016, was recently succeeded by Chris Chaney.The Power Up North American Tour begins April 10 in Minneapolis.Other stops include:April 14 -- Arlington, TexasApril 18 -- Pasadena, Calif.April 22 -- British ColumbiaApril 26 -- Las VegasApril 30 -- DetroitMay 4 -- Foxborough, Mass.May 8 -- Pittsburgh, Pa.May 12 -- Landover, Md.May 16 -- Tampa, Fla.May 20 -- NashvilleMay 24 -- ChicagoMay 28 -- Cleveland, Ohio.Tickets are available for purchase Friday.