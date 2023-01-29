The AARP bestowed its top award cinematic award -- Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups -- to Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick at a ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday.

Michelle Yeoh was named Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once and Brendan Fraser won the prize for Best Actor for The Whale.

The Best Supporting Actress statuette went to Judith Ivey for Women Talking and the Best Supporting Actor trophy was presented to Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans.

Elvis won the awards for Best Tim Capsule and Best Director for Baz Luhrmann.

Living scribe Kazuo Ishiguro was voted Best Screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro and the cast of She Said won for Best Ensemble.

Till earned the award for Best Intergenerational Film; Good Luck to You, Leo Grande won for Best Grownup Love Story; Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down was selected Best Documentary; and The Quiet Girl won for Best Foreign Film.

AARP also recognized excellence in television.

Sheryl Lee Ralph from Abbott Elementary earned the title of Best Actress, while Jeff Bridges won Best Actor and his show The Old Man won Best TV Series.

The Best TV Movie/Limited Series award went to Black Bird.

Alan Cumming hosted the event, which will be broadcast nationwide by Great Performances on Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.