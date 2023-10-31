The Sweeney Todd revival, directed by Thomas Kail and featuring a score by Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, opened in March. The show has been popular throughout its run, routinely selling out and grossing above the $1 million mark.
The current cast also includes Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Daniel Yearwood, Maria Bilbao, Jamie Jackson, John Rapson and Nicholas Christopher.
Tveit last starred on Broadway in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which earned him his first Tony award win. Foster recently starred with Hugh Jackman in the Broadway revival of The Music Man.
