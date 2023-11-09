FX is teasing the new series A Murder at the End of the World.

The network shared a trailer for the mystery thriller Thursday featuring Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Clive Owen

A Murder at the End of the World is created by The OA co-creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij.

Corrin stars as Darby Hart, an amateur detective described as a "Gen Z Sherlock Holmes." The character is invited by a reclusive billionaire (Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote location, along with eight other guests.

"When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use her skills to prove it was murder before the killer takes another life," an official synopsis reads.

FX released a first trailer for the show in September.

A Murder at the End of the World premieres Nov. 14 on FX on Hulu.

The series is "a compelling mystery with relevant twist," according to a UPI review.