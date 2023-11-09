Corrin stars as Darby Hart, an amateur detective described as a "Gen Z Sherlock Holmes." The character is invited by a reclusive billionaire (Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote location, along with eight other guests.
"When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use her skills to prove it was murder before the killer takes another life," an official synopsis reads.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.