Showtime is giving a glimpse of the new show A Gentleman in Moscow.

A Gentleman in Moscow is based on the Amor Towles novel of the same name. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television in association with Paramount, with Ben Vanstone as showrunner and executive producer.

A Gentleman in Moscow takes place in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution. McGregor plays Count Alexander Rostov, who is banished by a Soviet tribunal to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol and threatened with death if he ever sets foot outside again.

"As the years pass and some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside the hotel's doors, Rostov's reduced circumstances provide him entry into a much larger world of emotional discovery. As he builds a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Winstead as actress Anna Urbanova, Alexa Goodall as the count's unlikely young friend Nina, Johnny Harris as secret police officer Osip, and Fehinti Balogun as Mishka, the count's best friend from university.

A Gentleman in Moscow will premiere March 29 on streaming and demand for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan before its on-air debut March 31 at 9 p.m. EDT on Paramount+ with Showtime.

McGregor and Winstead, who married in April 2022, previously collaborated on Fargo Season 3.