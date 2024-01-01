Beverly Hills 90210 and Sharknado alum Ian Ziering got into a physical street fight with several people on motorized mini bikes in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

TMZ reported that no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, but police have taken a report and are investigating.

The celebrity news website posted a video of Ziering, 59, getting out of his car and pushing one of the bikers surrounding his car.

He is then seen being assaulted by several of the person's cohorts.

Ziering tried to get away from the group, running across a street, but the bikers followed him and he ended up fighting back.

KTLA said the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers were called to Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue at around 3 p.m. because a fight broke out between the actor and bikers who were allegedly driving recklessly in the area.

All of the parties apparently left the scene in their own vehicles before the police arrived.

Ziering has not publicly commented on the incident.