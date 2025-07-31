TLC is previewing Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way ahead of its Sept. 8 premiere.

ADVERTISEMENT

This chapter of the reality series follows six couples, each one with an American partner who leaves the country in the name of love, traveling to England, France, Tasmania, Aruba, India and Colombia.

The preview released Thursday introduces Chloe, who leaves behind a six-figure job in Massachusetts to pursue a relationship with Johnny, who mans a boat tour in Aruba, only to find she doesn't trust him.

Other couples include an exotic dancer from Texas who moves to Tasmania to be with a man twenty years her junior, and a pair who try to save their marriage by moving to France.

"Each couple faces deeply personal turning points that push their relationships to the brink," a press release reads.

Four of the couples -- Greta (Oklahoma) and Matthew (England), Anthony (California) and Manon (France), Pattiya (Texas) and Dylan (Tasmania), and Chloe (Massachusetts) and Johny (Aruba) -- are new faces, while two of the pairs are returning couples from the 90 Day franchise -- Jenny (California) and Sumit (India), and Luke (California) and Madelein (Colombia).

Season 7 arrives on TLC Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. EDT.