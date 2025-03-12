90 Day Fiance couple Annie Suwan Toborowsky and David Toborowsky are celebrating the birth of their first child together.

Daughter Minthirarad was born Tuesday, the couple announced on Instagram.

"With hearts full of love and joy, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Minthirarad. Her name means 'brave gem' and symbolizes the strength of Pisces, truly a shining a light in our lives," they said.

Annie, 31, and David Toborowsky, 55, starred in Season 5 of the TLC reality series and tied the knot in 2017. Their spinoff series, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, aired in 2022, and the couple announced Annie's pregnancy in July after navigating IVF.

A photo carousel features images of the newborn. Another Instagram video features Minthirarad gazing around her bassinet at 1:43 a.m. as her parents talk to her.

More than 12,000 fans and supporters left comments on that video.