About 8.2 million people tuned in to watch Sunday's The Last of Us Season 1 finale on HBO Max and its linear platforms.
ADVERTISEMENT
"The series is now averaging 30.4 million viewers across its first six episodes, with the first episode approaching 40 million viewers in the U.S," HBO said in a press release Monday. "Outside of the United States, The Last of Us is now the most-watched show in the history of HBO Max in both Europe and Latin America."
The story is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a mutated fungus that turns people into monstrous cannibals.
In Boston, Marlene (Merle Dandridge) enlists smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) to escort teen Ellie (Bella Ramsey) -- who might be the key to a cure -- out of an oppressive quarantine zone and across the United States to a research facility.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.