The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, dick clark productions and NBC announced Tuesday that the Golden Globe Awards honoring excellence in film and TV will air live on NBC and Peacock Jan. 10.

"We recognize the HFPA's commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th anniversary in January 2023," Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks at NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the 'party of the year' for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return," added Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA.

"It's great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on Jan. 10!"

The Golden Globes were canceled last year as the HFPA worked to improve its business practices and increase the diversity in its membership.

The Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

No host has been announced yet.