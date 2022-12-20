More than 7.4 million viewers tuned in for the premiere of the Yellowstone prequel 1923 across Paramount's broadcast and streaming platforms Sunday.

"Anchored by Taylor Sheridan's incredible vision and the performances of legends Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, we felt confident this next chapter of the Dutton family origin story would resonate with audiences," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, said in a statement Monday.

"We are thrilled with the record-breaking early response to the first episode and can't wait to introduce more audiences to this incredible journey of perseverance, heartbreak and adventure set amongst the backdrop of the Mountain West."

Viewers watched the first episode through three broadcasts on Paramount Network, one on CMT, and streamed it on Paramount+.

Paramount said the episode was the most watched premiere ever on Paramount+ and was the No. 1 new series premiere of the year on cable television.

The rest of the season will be available exclusively on the streaming platform Paramount+.

1923 co-stars Timothy Dalton, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Jerome Flynn.