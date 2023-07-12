The CW announced Wednesday that the broadcast premiere of 61st Street will be delayed until midseason. The news was part of The CW's fall schedule announcement.

The AMC show was set to air the first season on The CW in the fall with the unaired Season 2 to follow. Originally set to air Sundays at 9 p.m. following All-American, both shows are now pushed to midseason.

The CW's fall season begins early on July 24 with Canadian series Son of a Critch and Children Ruin Everything. Canadian Run the Burbs and British Everyone Else Burns join the lineup July 31.

Sept. 5 is the premiere of Inside the NFL and The Swarm. On Oct. 4, two Canadian dramas, Sullivan's Crossing and The Spencer Sisters premiere on The CW.

FBoy Island airs the first two seasons starting Aug. 3 and catches up to the new season on Oct. 12 when Season 3 premieres. Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 10 premieres Oct. 20.

Master of Illusion Season 10 and World's Funniest Animals Season 4 premiere Oct. 28. Whose Line Is It Anyway Season 12, the final season, premieres Nov. 14.