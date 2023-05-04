Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is going on tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

The 47-year-old rapper, actor and producer announced the Final Lap tour on Thursday.

The Final Lap tour will see 50 Cent perform across North America and Europe. The North American leg begins July 21 in Salt Lake City and ends Sept. 17 in Detroit.

Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will join the tour as special guests.

Tickets go on sale May 12 at 10 a.m. local time, with Verified Fan pre-sale to begin May 10.

50 Cent will perform his hits and fan-favorite songs, along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades.

Get Rich or Die Tryin' is 50 Cent's debut studio album and was released in February 2003. The album features the singles "In da Club," "21 Questions," "P.I.M.P." and "If I Can't."

Here's the full list of North American dates for the Final Lap tour:

July 21 -- Salt Lake City, at Maverik Center

July 23 -- Denver, at Ball Arena

July 25 -- St. Louis, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 27 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

July 28 -- Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

July 29 -- Cincinnati, at Riverbend Music Center

July 31 -- Toronto, at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 2 -- Montreal, at Bell Centre

Aug. 3 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

Aug. 5 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 6 -- Cleveland, at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 8 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 9 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

Aug. 11 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 12 -- Camden, N.J., at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 13 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 15 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 16 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 17 -- Atlanta, at Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala., at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Aug. 24 -- Houston, at Toyota Center

Aug. 25 -- Dallas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 27 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Ampthitheater

Aug. 29 -- Phoenix, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 -- Los Angeles - at Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 31 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 -- Ridgefield, Wash., at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 7 -- Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 8 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

Sept. 10 -- Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 11 -- Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

Sept. 13 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre

Sept. 15 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 16 -- Chicago, at United Center

Sept. 17 -- Detroit, at Pine Knob Music Theatre