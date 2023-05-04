Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is going on tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album Get Rich or Die Tryin'.The 47-year-old rapper, actor and producer announced the Final Lap tour on Thursday.The Final Lap tour will see 50 Cent perform across North America and Europe. The North American leg begins July 21 in Salt Lake City and ends Sept. 17 in Detroit.Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will join the tour as special guests.Tickets go on sale May 12 at 10 a.m. local time, with Verified Fan pre-sale to begin May 10.50 Cent will perform his hits and fan-favorite songs, along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades.Get Rich or Die Tryin' is 50 Cent's debut studio album and was released in February 2003. The album features the singles "In da Club," "21 Questions," "P.I.M.P." and "If I Can't."Here's the full list of North American dates for the Final Lap tour:July 21 -- Salt Lake City, at Maverik CenterJuly 23 -- Denver, at Ball ArenaJuly 25 -- St. Louis, at Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreJuly 27 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music CenterJuly 28 -- Nashville, at Bridgestone ArenaJuly 29 -- Cincinnati, at Riverbend Music CenterJuly 31 -- Toronto, at Budweiser StageAug. 2 -- Montreal, at Bell CentreAug. 3 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity CenterAug. 5 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake AmphitheaterAug. 6 -- Cleveland, at Blossom Music CenterAug. 8 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube LiveAug. 9 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays CenterAug. 11 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity TheatreAug. 12 -- Camden, N.J., at Freedom Mortgage PavilionAug. 13 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachAug. 15 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekAug. 16 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music PavilionAug. 17 -- Atlanta, at Lakewood AmphitheatreAug. 19 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union AmphitheatreAug. 20 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial AmphitheatreAug. 22 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala., at Tuscaloosa AmphitheaterAug. 24 -- Houston, at Toyota CenterAug. 25 -- Dallas, at Dos Equis PavilionAug. 27 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta AmpthitheaterAug. 29 -- Phoenix, at Talking Stick Resort AmphitheatreAug. 30 -- Los Angeles - at Crypto.com ArenaAug. 31 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreSept. 2 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline AmphitheatreSept. 4 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 CenterSept. 6 -- Ridgefield, Wash., at RV Inn Style Resorts AmphitheaterSept. 7 -- Seattle, at Climate Pledge ArenaSept. 8 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers ArenaSept. 10 -- Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank SaddledomeSept. 11 -- Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers PlaceSept. 13 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life CentreSept. 15 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy CenterSept. 16 -- Chicago, at United CenterSept. 17 -- Detroit, at Pine Knob Music Theatre