3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold has announced that the band canceled its summer concert tour while he battles Stage 4 kidney cancer that has spread to his lungs.

"That's not real good," Arnold, 46, said in a video posted to social media on Wednesday.

"We serve a mighty God and he can overcome anything. I have no fear. I really sincerely am not scared of it at all, but it is going to force us to cancel our tour this summer. We're sorry for that and I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get."

The video has already gotten more than 500,000 views on X.

Accompanying it was a written message from Arnold that says: "Thank you for all the memories so far. Now, I believe "ITS NOT MY TIME" is really my song. This'll be a battle so we need our prayers warriors! Thank y'all for being the best fans in the world. We love y'all!"