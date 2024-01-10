'3 Body Problem' trailer: Netflix brings Liu Xicin novel to life
UPI News Service, 01/10/2024
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series 3 Body Problem.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi thriller Tuesday.
3 Body Problem is based on the Liu Cixin novel The Three-Body Problem. The adaptation hails from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with True Blood writer Alexander Woo.
3 Body Problem will take viewers on a "mind-boggling journey spanning continents and timelines -- from the 1960s Cultural Revolution in China to the present-day streets of Oxford and the United Nations in New York," according to Netflix's Tudum.
"The story begins in 1960s China when a young woman makes a fateful decision that reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel, a tight-knight group of brilliant scientists must join forces with an unflinching detective to stop humanity's greatest threat," an official description reads.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.