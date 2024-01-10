Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series 3 Body Problem.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi thriller Tuesday.

3 Body Problem is based on the Liu Cixin novel The Three-Body Problem. The adaptation hails from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with True Blood writer Alexander Woo.

3 Body Problem will take viewers on a "mind-boggling journey spanning continents and timelines -- from the 1960s Cultural Revolution in China to the present-day streets of Oxford and the United Nations in New York," according to Netflix's Tudum.

"The story begins in 1960s China when a young woman makes a fateful decision that reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel, a tight-knight group of brilliant scientists must join forces with an unflinching detective to stop humanity's greatest threat," an official description reads.

Bradley and Cunningham previously collaborated with Benioff and Weiss on Game of Thrones.

The trailer shows Wong's Da Shi investigate the mysterious deaths of several scientists.

3 Body Problem premieres March 21 on Netflix.