*NSYNC will release the new song "Better Place" for the film Trolls Band Together.

The boy band teased the song in a trailer for the movie Wednesday after reuniting Tuesday at the MTV Video Music Awards.

"Better Place" will mark *NSYNC's first song in over 20 years. The group released its fourth and final album, Celebrity, in 2001 before disbanding.

*NSYNC had teased the news in a video Wednesday featuring audio from the show Friends.

*NSYNC member Justin Timberlake voices Branch in the Trolls movies, which also star Anna Kendrick. Timberlake released the song "Can't Stop the Feeling" for the first film and "The Other Side" for the sequel Trolls World Tour.

Trolls Band Together is the third film in the franchise and will open in theaters Nov. 17.

*NSYNC previously reunited at the MTV VMAs in 2013 and for their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2016.

The group presented the award for Best Pop Video to Taylor Swift at the VMAs on Tuesday.