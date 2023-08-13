After weeks of posturing and chest beating, the rumored fight between billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk is off.

Zuckerberg posted on Meta's new social media platform Threads on Saturday that it is "time to move on." The Meta owner has frequently shared photos and videos of his jiu jitsu training in recent months.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on," Zuckerberg said. "If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me."

Zuckerberg added that UFC owner Dana White had agreed to make the fight official and use its proceeds for charity but Musk would not confirm a date. He also said Musk suggested a "practice round" in Zuckerberg's backyard.

The post from Zuckerberg comes a week after Musk claimed that the cage fight would be streamed on X with proceeds going to a veterans charity. On Friday he tweeted that the fight would be managed by Zuckerberg's foundations and not the UFC.

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC)," Musk tweeted. "Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."

Musk added that the event would "pay respect to the past and present of Italy."