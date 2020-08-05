Zooey Deschanel was feeling "so grateful" for her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, on their first anniversary.

The 40-year-old actress and 42-year-old contractor and television personality dedicated posts to each other on Instagram while celebrating their first anniversary as a couple Tuesday.

Deschanel shared a pair of photos of herself with Scott and praised the Property Brothers star as an "incredible human" in the caption.

"One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human. I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together," the actress wrote.

"Even during the weirdest year for humanity I want a million billion more with you," she added.

Scott posted a video montage of moments from throughout his relationship with Deschanel.

"How time flies when you're having the best time of your life. Who would've known that exactly one year ago my life would change forever. When I count my blessings, I count you twice," he said.

Deschanel and Scott met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their respective siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott, in August 2019. The couple were first linked in September and appeared in a first photo together on Instagram in October.

Deschanel split from her husband, Jacob Pechenik, in September after four years of marriage. The pair have two children, daughter Elsie, 5, and son Charlie, 3.

Deschanel is known for playing Jess Day on the Fox series New Girl. Scott and his brother Drew Scott, his identical twin, have starred on Property Brothers since 2011.