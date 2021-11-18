The Roku Channel is giving a glimpse of the new film Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the holiday movie Thursday featuring Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, who can perceive the thoughts of others in the form of song and dance.

The preview shows Zoey (Levy) celebrate the first holiday season since her father Mitch's death. Zoey does her best to plan and pull off a special holiday for her family and friends.

Skylar Astin also returns as Max Richman, with Mary Steenburgen as Maggie Clarke, Andrew Leeds as David Clarke, Alice Lee as Emily Kang and Alex Newell as Mo.

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas is a sequel to the NBC series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, which was canceled in June after two seasons. TVLine said Roku may order new episodes if the film does well.

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas will premiere Dec. 1 on Roku Channel.