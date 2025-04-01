Zoe McGrady has defended Litia Garr, claiming that Grant Ellis is rewriting history now that his The Bachelor season has wrapped.

Litia alleged on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in late March that Grant had lied to her for weeks by insisting, starting from their very first one-on-one date of the season, that she was going to be his The Bachelor winner.

Litia alleged to Jesse of her final date with Grant in the Dominican Republic, "I remember saying goodbye to him and saying, 'Oh my gosh we're getting engaged tomorrow!' And [Grant] said, 'I know, I can't wait! I love you, I love you, I love you!'"

But Grant did a "switch up," according to Litia, and ended up getting engaged to Juliana Pasquarosa at the Final Rose Ceremony.

When asked about Litia's frustration and allegations, Zoe said, "I think [Litia] is 100 percent valid to feel that way," during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"At this point, I can't quite tell you if it was intentionally malicious that [Grant] said these things and he was, in the back of his head, thinking he had a different No. 1 or he just got caught up in trying to be a kind Bachelor."

But Zoe continued, "I will say, the way he has kind of acted since we've left filming was a bit different than the man that he was showing us while we were filming."

Zoe noted how "it's a bit ironic" how Grant had constantly questioned her intentions while filming The Bachelor, allegedly, until he finally eliminated her in third place after Fantasy Suites.

"I don't love that. I don't love how he has spoken about the two of us [Litia and myself] and all of the women since leaving," Zoe added.

Zoe apparently wants Grant to take accountability for his actions, especially when it comes to the reassurance and validation he had given Litia for weeks before doing "a switch up" -- as Litia had called it -- and picking Juliana as his winner.

"I think that he can just acknowledge the fact and the reality of what we were in! You're allowed to change your mind! You're allowed to have said, 'Maybe I shouldn't have said these things,' or, 'Maybe I should've done less.'"

Zoe added, "You can just say that you were caught up!"
Zoe said she's "grateful" that she "didn't feel led on," but that clearly wasn't the case with Litia.

"It's better to just acknowledge the facts of what happened, own up to it, and move on and heal! Zoe insisted.

"And stop making excuses," Joe chimed in.

"Not even [that] but rewriting history!" Zoe clarified. "There is reality. There's TV. And then there's reality TV. Just because things were not aired does not mean they did not happen, right? So I think that we need to remember that."

On The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Litia scolded Grant for not being transparent about the fact he was in love with -- and completely torn between -- his Final 2 bachelorettes right up until he popped the question.

Litia also claimed that Grant had sweet-talked her and made her a lot of promises off-camera.

"You said a lot of things to me from the beginning, from our first one-on-one in [Los Angeles] when you said you wanted to stop the whole show because that's how sure you were and how confident you were in our connection. You said it to my mom," Litia told Grant late last month.

"And I asked you that night, 'Please don't make promises to me. I know what I signed up for and it's really going to hurt me in the end if you change your mind.' And do you remember what you said? [You said], 'My mind is not going to change.'"

Litia claimed that Grant was scared about her quitting and leaving the show and so he decided to make his feelings known.

"[You said] you couldn't stand to lose me," Litia recalled. "So every week, you continued to raise the stakes, and you went out of bounds... You never let up... In overnights, you said a lot."

Grant apologized to Litia for hurting her, but then he spoke to Us Weekly after the finale about how Litia may have misinterpreted what he said and his recollection of events is different.

"I don't appreciate -- and I don't think [Litia] appreciates what happened since we left. And I assume she probably feels gaslit, which I would too," Zoe admitted.

Zoe went on to share how she's "glad" The Bachelor is over because it was a "tumultuous journey" for her.

"I think we can finally all get back into reality, but I think it's tough for her," Zoe said of Litia.

"But I think she is a beautiful, confident woman who is going to find her man."

And Zoe pointed out how Grant and Juliana -- who will soon be living together in the Boston area -- are "great for each other" and will "hopefully have a happy and long relationship."

Zoe noted that Grant and Juliana make sense together, and she concluded, "We are happy for them, but I think the process was just confusing to a lot of us."

In terms of what's next for Zoe in her personal life, she has signed on to look for love on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season this summer.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

