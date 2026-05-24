She continued: "My problem with him is he genuinely has such a huge ego that he can never, ever admit fault. And it was also being so fake and inauthentic, and those are the two principles that I don't align with."
Zoe vented about how Grant tried to "dupe" all of his The Bachelor bachelorettes.
"His online persona is so despicable and just, like, so thirsty and so desperate," Zoe complained.
From Zoe's perspective, Grant put on "a very polished look" while filming The Bachelor's 29th season in late 2024.
"After I left and saw more of his personality... the man that he was pretending to be while we were filming -- which he will blame on being the Bachelor or whatever -- but you don't have to put on a front to people. That's just lying. It's called being fake," Zoe vented.
"And it's because you don't trust who you are as a person. You're trying to put on a front now that you've been put in this position of both power and privilege, that you're trying to dupe women into wanting to be your girlfriend or your wife. It's not fair to anyone."
Zoe -- who finished Grant's season in third place following Fantasy Suite Week -- claimed she "saw something" with her "own eyes" on the set ofThe Bachelor's 29th season, which aired in early 2025.
"I don't want to expose too much -- and there's a lot I could expose from [our Fantasy Suite] night, as far as our conversations. But I'll say [while] there wasn't a coin toss, there was a pros and cons list," Zoe said.
"He was talking sh-t about me all season, like, 'Do people only go on this show for clout?'... I was wondering if this was a man I could marry... so, to me, that was flabbergasting."
And Zoe said that Grant's behavior after filming, such as "wanting to become a rapper and a content creator" makes a lot more "sense" to her now.
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"I don't know what career you're looking for, like, to be a rapper, but you lied about being a day trader!... There are rumors -- we don't know if that Ferrari is real or if it was a rental, because we haven't seen it since," Zoe said.
Zoe therefore noted her "biggest gripe" is that she wants Grant to simply "show us who you are."
Zoe claimed Grant tries to go viral by taking the popular stance on certain subjects -- such as "hating on" Taylor Frankie Paul -- instead of sharing his real opinion on things.
"He did this one thirst trap where he looked like he was out of it. I was like, 'Are you okay?!'" Zoe recalled, adding how he's into "getting cheap views and clicks because he has nothing else going on."
Zoe tried to paint Grant as a hypocrite by saying he was against Taylor after she was accused of domestic violence, yet publicly supported Chris Brown on social media.
"And he doesn't care about being a man of color except when it's convenient for him, and he pretends that's the only reason people from The Bachelor don't like him," the Bachelor in Paradise 10 alum ranted.
"And I'm like, 'No! It's well known that leads of color get less views and followers. [But] people don't like you because of you! Because you keep doubling down and having a terrible personality! That's why! It's not because you're a man of color... It's because you're fake."
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Zoe also pointed out how Grant joking about Taylor amid her domestic-assault case with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen was "disgusting."
Zoe admitted she thought Grant "was a good person" during filming when he seemed to be pursuing Litia Garr, who eventually left devastated with a broken heart.
After seeing how Grant treated Litia and his winner, Juliana Pasquarosa, post-show, she said she no longer feels that way.
"He was embarrassing Juliana from the moment he left filming," Zoe alleged.
Zoe claimed Grant hasn't reached out to talk to her about any of this because he's afraid, "as he should be."
Zoe insisted that while she naturally tries to empathize with people and give them grace during difficult times, it's hard for her to do that with Grant because he allegedly doesn't take accountability for things.
"You are not a good man, [Grant]. I just hope he will take some sort of introspection," Zoe said.
Zoe also has a big problem with how she was portrayed on The Bachelor.
Zoe said she was "disgusted" by her edit on The Bachelor considering producers depicted her as "a mean girl" but allegedly knew she had been bullied in the past.
"Real drama is much better than this manufactured, highly-edited B-S that they keep trying to push. It's insane!" Zoe complained.
Zoe also claimed she was "oversexualized" on the show and then "silenced" for well over a year.
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"And [I] was intentionally rejected from every single podcast interview... They did not want me at the Tell All. I know they [had a scheduling change] on purpose," Zoe alleged, adding how she had to "beg" producers for her "four seconds" on the season finale.
Zoe concluded that the show "abused" and "beat" the women down to drive whatever narrative they wanted.