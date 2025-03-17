Zoe has a career in mechanical engineering, but she's also very active on social media and has over 10,000 followers. She posts videos about beauty, skincare, and lifestyle.
Not only is Zoe a content creator and influencer, but she also models.
Modeling was a childhood dream Zoe has fulfilled. She signed with a top agency in New York City, Wilhelmina, and has already worked with brands like Under Armour, Sephora, Fanatics and Kiehl's.
ADVERTISEMENT
Zoe serves as a proud Youth Mentor in New York City
Zoe dabbles in motivational speaking and is passionate about mentoring.
She promotes STEM, being an ACE (adverse childhood experiences) advocate, and inspires children to reach their potential through self-work and healthy habits.
The bachelorette works with various organizations and shares her experiences about working in male-dominated fields -- from wrestling in high school to holding down a job in engineering.
Zoe was adopted and grew up in Virginia
Zoe, a mixed woman with one sister, was adopted by two white people. The girls grew up in a predominantly all-white town in the South.
"It was kind of weird. We were always the people [others] were staring at," Zoe said on an episode of the "Miss Represented" podcast.
"Being one of few people of color down there just made things a bit difficult at times. For me, especially, being Black and being interested in science and math and stuff, I was always the black sheep of my hometown."
Zoe lamented about how she never really had a "circle of people" and friends to support her.
While Zoe may be a beauty queen, but she never won a crown
Zoe began competing in beauty pageants in 2022.
Zoe competed in Miss New York USA in 2022 and 2023. She finished as the first runner-up in both competitions.
Zoe expressed how she didn't think she had done anything wrong by stealing Grant away on The Bachelor because there were "no rules" during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"I knew it would rub people the wrong way, but I didn't think it would anger them," Zoe told co-hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt in early February.
"I thought it was going to be something like, 'Oh dang, she did what I wanted to do, and I'm going to take notes for next time,' not like, 'Oh my god, she's this evil, mean woman trying to steal Grant from all of us.'"
Zoe pointed out how "there are ways to be rude in this environment," such as seeking additional time with Grant if she already had a rose, but she didn't think her behavior fit the bill.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I didn't do anything wrong!'" she said.
Zoe said she was simply taking advantage of an opportunity to spend more time with the man she was dating.
Zoe suggested that Grant's other bachelorettes were the problem.
"The thing with women that I've [experienced] over the years is just that mentality of groupthink, of like, 'We all have to be on the same page; otherwise we are going to ostracize and attack you,'" Zoe shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Zoe insisted, "And I don't play that. Me and my friends, we are all successful and we're all driven, but in different areas."
Zoe elaborated, "Do whatever you want to do. Date who you want to date. Dress how you want to dress. I'm not threatened by them; I am inspired by them."
But Zoe suggested she wasn't getting that vibe from Grant's group of bachelorettes.
"They were sitting there talking behind my back and really hyping each other up to be angry at me instead of trying to talk to me, like, 'Hey, you did that thing. It kind of sucked; we wanted more time with him. Maybe tonight, don't do anything crazy,'" Zoe said.
"I would've been like, 'Cool, no problem.' But they came in [with] an attack and they came as a group. And I was like, 'I'm not about to be bulldozed into trying to lessen myself.'"
"I definitely had an inclination of [Zoe drama] behind the scenes, but I think that Zoe is somebody who is misunderstood at certain points," Grant said during a February episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"There's always going to be people who don't like you, and it doesn't matter what you do," Grant continued.
ADVERTISEMENT
But Grant suggested that if drama "reoccurs a lot" with the same person, then it may raise a red flag.
"It's like, 'Okay, why do people not like this person? There might be a reason.' But some people are just not going to like you for breathing."
Grant also said that while Zoe was "a little forward," she "definitely came across as someone intentional" and dating multiple women at once on the show can be "a little sticky" sometimes.
Zoe says "the strangest set of coincidences" led her to being on The Bachelor
"Last year, on my vision board, I was like, 'I want a husband,'" Zoe shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"I really, really do want a life partner, love and a family. When the opportunity arose, it was the strangest set of coincidences. I got laid off and then I was going to compete for Miss New York USA for my third time. I was the returning first runner-up, so I should've won."
Zoe said that week, between getting laid off and losing the beauty pageant, someone reached out to her and asked if she wanted to apply to be on The Bachelor.
"Once I lost the pageant and no longer had a job, I was like, 'I guess this is what I'm supposed to be doing!'" Zoe recalled with a laugh.
At the time, she didn't know Grant was going to be starring on Season 29. Zoe said there were some great personalities on the show and while she didn't immediately view Grant as her future husband, she was "open" to it.
"I think we found when the world found out via Instagram, and I was like, 'He seems really sweet. He seems like he actually wants to be a husband and wants to be a protector and a provider,'" Zoe gushed, adding how she liked Grant's lack of presence and followers on social media.
Zoe said the move just "made sense" and fate definitely played a role in her casting.
Zoe admires and is influenced by several celebrities
The celebrity couple who is the definition of #relationshipgoals for Zoe is Pookie and Jett because they have so much appreciation and love for each other, according to BachelorNation.com.
The most famous person she'd love to meet is Kim Kardashian because Zoe says The Kardashians star is a driven and multifaceted businesswoman.
If she had to hang out with only three people from Bachelor Nation for the rest of her life, she'd choose Gabby Windey because she's hilarious, Jason Tartick because she loves his finance podcast, and Rachel Nance because she's sweet.
Zoe has a hidden talent
Zoe loves painting.
She told BachelorNation.com that while she loves creating art, she doesn't show that side of herself too often.